Hits and Misses

For the last several years, state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, has championed legislation that would include motorcycles under Pennsylvania’s lemon law. Right now, the 366,000 motorcycles registered in Pennsylvania are not covered, with lemon law coverage being extended only to personal trucks or cars that were registered for the first time in Pennsylvania. Last month, the state House unanimously approved Snyder’s legislation that extends lemon law protections to motorcycles. Similar legislation was approved in the Senate. A new motorcycle can cost about $5,000, and including them in the lemon law makes sense. Snyder explained, “Motorcycles are significant investments, and if you purchase or lease a new motorcycle and defects are affecting its safety, value or use, the manufacturer should fix it.”