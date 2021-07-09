Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Mobileum to Support GSMA with Commercial-grade Blockchain Network

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSMA has selected Mobilieum to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem. GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment.

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Network#Gsma#Private Enterprise#Commercial#Blockchain Network#Mobilieum#Gsma Ebusiness Network#Mobileum Ceo Blockchain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile Verifies Data Transfer on 5G SA Network

Rakuten Mobile on Monday announced that it has successfully verified data transfer on a 5G Standalone (SA) mobile network with the collaboration of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) on July 4, 2021, at Tokyo Tech’s Ookayama Campus. In 5G SA networks, 5G technology is used throughout the network, from...
Cell PhonesAdvanced Television

GSMA calls for 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum

The mobile industry will need an average of 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum this decade to meet the UN’s International Telecommunications Union (ITU) data speed requirements. Achieving this will also minimise environmental impact and lower consumer costs of 5G, according to a global study of 36 cities published by trade body the GSMA.
Internetmobileworldlive.com

GSMA chief urges action on internet usage gap

INTERVIEW: GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) highlighted the need for public-private partnerships to address issues preventing people from using the mobile internet in locations where access is widely available. In an interview during MWC21 Barcelona, Granryd noted the number of people without a mobile internet connection comprises 500 million...
Internetthefastmode.com

Millicom to Invest $135M in LatAm; to Deploy Ericsson's Dual 5G Core

Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, announced it will be investing $135 million over the next two to three years to upgrade its mobile network in partnership with Ericsson in three key Latin American markets: Honduras, Paraguay and Bolivia.
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Solve.Care Launches the First Open Global Blockchain Telehealth Network in 20 Countries

–Solve.Care, the blockchain healthcare platform that is redefining the way healthcare is administered, has announced the launch of the first blockchain enabled tele-consultation network, Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE), in 20 countries across Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Oceania with plans for further global expansion to cover almost all other countries.
Businessthefastmode.com

Vodafone Spain to Deploy Ericsson’s Dual-mode 5G Core

Vodafone Spain has selected Ericsson as their technology partner to deploy the first precommercial network 5G Core Standalone (SA) in Spain and will support their entire cloud-native 5G Core for standalone 5G network applications included in this launch. Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core will allow Vodafone to develop and test new...
Technologythefastmode.com

Central European CSP Selects Allot's Network-based Cybersecurity Service

Allot on Wednesday announced that a mobile and fixed communications provider in Central Europe has selected Allot NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure solutions to provide cybersecurity services and parental controls to their consumer customers. The CSP and Allot will share recurring monthly revenue generated by the services. NetworkSecure is a network-based cybersecurity...
Technologythefastmode.com

Driving Automation and Resiliency for Next Gen Optical Networks

In the run-up to Asia Tech X Singapore event taking place from the 14th to 16th of July, The Fast Mode spoke to NTT Advanced Technology Corp (NTT AT) on the company's showcase at the event and some of their solution highlights in the optical transport space for both operator and data center networks.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

The Next Generation of Comtrend ACS Simplifies Customer Support and Increases Visibility into Potential Issues with Customer's Home Networks

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Comtrend today announced their next generation Comtrend ACS and Customer Service Representative (CSR) Portal that enables new, intuitive customer support, enhances insights into the customer’s network, and increases visibility to quickly solve support issues. Comtrend ACS includes core ACS management as well as new tools to identify performance and congestion points that will affect the customer’s Internet experience. The ability to follow a customer’s network performance experience from the end user device to the wireless access point, through the Mesh network, to the gateway and out to the Internet gives the CSR unprecedented visibility to the performance bottlenecks and local network infrastructure stability. CSRs can also utilize tools that allow them to review changes to the network historically. This information can be used to support network troubleshooting and explain changes in the local network performance. The end result is reduced service costs and faster-resolved problems by viewing the customer’s setup both in real time and historical.
EconomyNEWSBTC

GDA Partners with Blockchain Education Network to Provide Opportunities to Top Talent

Students will be given a chance to intern at one of the leading blockchain firms in the world. Blockchain financial technology firm Global Digital Assets (GDA) has announced a partnership with the Blockchain Education Network (BEN) based on its recruitment capabilities. Through the collaboration, GDA hopes to empower new talent with the best resources and opportunities while gaining access to the best talent in the industry.
ComputersCoinTelegraph

Bison Trails provides infrastructure support to Provenance blockchain

Provenance will utilize Bison Trails’ infrastructure to strengthen its network and provide support to Hash holders to run validator nodes, according to June Ou, the executive director at Provenance Blockchain Foundation. Hash is the native cryptocurrency of the Provenance blockchain, serving both as a medium of payment as well as a governance token.
Worldthefastmode.com

NTT AT at AsiaTech x Singapore 2021: Optical Backhaul Networks to Power the 5G Future

With AsiaTech x Singapore taking place virtually this week, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode ran a brief interview with Masayuki Takahashi, Director of NTT Advanced Technology, Singapore Office. As a leading vendor of fiber and optical solutions in the region, Masayuki discusses NTT AT's plans for the event and the key solutions they will be exhibiting. Masayuki also explores operator readiness in deploying 5G, as well as the challenges operators face in managing last mile fiber connections.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Catchpoint Expands Platform to Deliver APM Deep Linking

Catchpoint, the leader in Digital Experience Management, announced major platform enhancements, including Application Performance Management (APM) deep linking and expanded integrations providing enterprises complete user experience visibility, from symptom to cause. In addition, Catchpoint surpasses 1,000 Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) peers for extending reachability and releases node-to-node testing within its...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Decentralized Cloud Computing Network Partners With ClimateTrade To Create 'One Of The Greenest Layer One Blockchains'

What Happened: Decentralized cloud computing network Cudos (CRYPTO: CUDOS) has partnered with blockchain carbon credits company ClimateTrade to create “one of the greenest layer one blockchains.”. According to a press release shared with Benzinga, the two entities joined forces to combat the negative impact of climate change by creating scalable...
TechnologyLight Reading

Huawei's BladeAAU Series Wins the GSMA GLOMO for 'Best Mobile Network Infrastructure'

BARCELONA ï¿½ At the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) in Barcelona, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) announced the winners of the 2021 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. Huawei's BladeAAU series took home the 'Best Mobile Network Infrastructure' award, confirming the industry's recognition of Huawei's customer-driven innovation in helping operators build high-quality mobile network infrastructure with breakthrough products in the 5G era.
Electronicsiotbusinessnews.com

Quectel’s 5G mmWave Module Selected by TVU Networks to Support 5G/8K Video Transmitter

New Quectel Modules Enable TVU Router to Bundle Multiple 5G Signals and Provide Higher Bandwidth for 8K UHD Real-time, Mobile Transmission. Quectel’s 5G mmWave module RM510Q-GL has been selected by TVU Networks, the market and technology leader in cloud and IP-based live video solutions, to support its 8K ultra high definition (UHD) video transmitter – the TVU Router.
Internetmobileworldlive.com

ZTE and GSMA Intelligence release 5G messaging white paper

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with GSMA Intelligence, has released the “Messaging in the 5G Era” white paper. Focusing on “new lens, new experience, and new value”, the white paper analyzes and discusses the requirements, business models, and target markets of messaging services in the 5G era. Through the practices...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Qtum Chain Foundation, which Supports Qtum Blockchain Development, Reports Solid Performance in June 2021

The Qtum Chain Foundation, which supports the ongoing development of Qtum (QTUM), a leading blockchain platform, reports financial expenditures quarterly “for transparency and openness with the community.”. The Qtum Chain Foundation’s latest report, published on June 6, 2021, notes that they have covered (as usual) the blockchain or distributed ledger...
Technologysuasnews.com

DroneShield and UTS Collaboration supported by the Defence Innovation Network

DroneShield Ltd (ASX:DRO) is pleased to share the Case Study video released by the NSW Defence Innovation Network (DIN), on DroneShield’s DroneOptID technology, an AI-based optical/thermal detection system that detects and classifies UAS and their payloads in real-time. The software utilises recent developments in computer vision, image processing and deep learning, combined with the proprietary-developed AI under this collaboration, to improve C-UAS technology.
Technologysoyacincau.com

GSMA raises concerns over Malaysia’s 5G rollout

Malaysia aims to launch commercial 5G services by the end of 2021 through Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Finance. GSMA Intelligence has released a paper which highlights potential risks and challenges of deploying 5G through a single wholesale network (SWN). Instead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy