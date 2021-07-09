Motorists escape injury after trees fall on vehicles in North Strabane Township
Wednesday’s storm brought trees crashing down on two vehicles in North Strabane Township, but drivers walked away with no major injuries. The first call came in about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on Christy Road, according to North Strabane fire Chief Mark Grimm. A tree landed on the left side of a vehicle. The driver, a male from North Strabane, had minor facial injuries from the broken glass.observer-reporter.com
