Rookies pitch in, lead Wild Things to series sweep

By Chris Dugan Sports editor dugan@observer-reporter.com
Observer-Reporter
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith starting pitcher Kevin McNorton on the disabled list and his spot in the rotation up Thursday night, the Wild Things had to make some adjustments. The plan was to give Ben Vicini, a rookie who played this spring for Seton Hill University, his first professional start. He would be followed on the mound by Steven Colon, a 21-year-old rookie who was signed earlier this week and would be making his professional debut.

