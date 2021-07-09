Unified Subscriber Data Management: Paving Way for Seamless Transitioning to 5G - Summa Networks
As operators begin deploying 5G, unified subscriber management becomes key to ensuring a smooth transitioning to 5G and in enabling seamless access for subscribers with multiple service plans. The Fast Mode, in its recent interview with Javier Martin, CEO of Summa Networks, uncovers the need for unified subscriber management across operator mobile services - HLR for 3G, HSS for LTE and UDM for 5G, and the infrastructure and software capabilities required to support these deployments. The interview, held in conjunction with MWC 2021, also covers Summa Networks’ showcase at the event, and discusses the immediate benefits operators can expect to see from the deployment of its advanced, feature-rich, unified subscriber management platform.www.thefastmode.com
