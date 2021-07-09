Unified Subscriber Data Management: Paving Way for Seamless Transitioning to 5G - Summa Networks

Spearheading the rollout of 5G in the region and rapidly expanding its footprint across the globe, the Ooredoo Group continues to make new strides in the telecoms industry. Following up on the company's journey and milestones, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Nigel Thomas Bryne, Chief Technology Officer at the Ooredoo Group on their on-going initiatives and plans as well as key strategies for the future. The discussion also includes the impact of the pandemic on the telecoms industry, as well as Ooredoo’s technology leadership - including digitilization, the shift to 5G, Cloud adoption and the transition to an asset-light model.