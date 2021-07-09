Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MA: PURDUE PHARMA SETTLEMENT REACHED AT $4 BILLION

Webster County Citizen
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts AG announces $4.3 billion settlement with Sackler family in Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#Sackler Family#Purdue Pharma Settlement#Massachusetts Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & Courtskclu.org

Justice Department Blasts Purdue Pharma's Bankruptcy Plan

The U.S. Justice Department is condemning a proposed bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma, the maker of Oxcontin. In court filings Monday, two divisions of the DOJ described the plan as fatally flawed. The DOJ's U.S. Trustee program, which serves as a national watchdog over the federal bankruptcy system, said the...
LawPosted by
Reuters

Purdue bankruptcy watchdog says protections benefiting Sacklers are 'illegal'

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog on Monday objected to Purdue Pharma LP’s proposed reorganization plan and opioid settlement, saying the legal protections it provides to the members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker are too broad. U.S. Trustee William Harrington filed his objection...
EconomyWBOY

WV Attorney General rejects Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, announced his decision to reject Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan on Sunday. The Attorney General expressed his opposition to the way the multibillion-dollar settlement with Purdue Pharma may be divided among states. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that...
Businesskymkemp.com

Yurok Tribe Opposes Sweetheart Settlement for Sackler Family, Purdue Pharma

[Thursday], the Yurok Tribal Council unanimously voted to oppose a proposed bankruptcy settlement agreement and restructuring plan for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The settlement is part of Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy plan, which seeks to resolve thousands of lawsuits brought against the company and members of the Sackler family for fueling the opioid crisis by intentionally misleading doctors and patients about the numerous risks associated with taking the highly addictive OxyContin. If White Plains, NY bankruptcy court judge Robert Drain approves the agreement, the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma will have to pay approximately $150 million to all Tribes in the United States over nine years. The Yurok Tribe’s portion is roughly .5 percent of the tribal allocation. While the Sackler family is contributing approximately $4.5 billion to the bankruptcy settlement, due to the family’s vast fortune and investments, it is likely they will recover that contribution over the same time period. Furthermore, the Sacklers will not have to admit any wrongdoing and they will be permanently shielded from future opioid-related civil lawsuits.
Medical & Biotechlawweekcolorado.com

Weiser Announces Multi-Billion Resolution of Sackler & Purdue Pharma Opioid Case

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has reached a resolution on the lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma. The settlement is not only one of the largest payments from individuals to resolve a law enforcement action in the history of the U.S. — but it also makes public millions of documents on the role of the Sacklers in the opioid crisis.
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

MA to use $90M from Purdue Pharma lawsuit for drug prevention, treatment centers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts will receive $90 million from the Sackler Family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, following a lawsuit by the State Attorney General’s Office. This is funding that’s long overdue, according to many on Beacon Hill, and now that Massachusetts has its hands-on part of the settlement money, it will go towards drug prevention and treatment centers. On Thursday, Attorney General Maura Healey announced the resolution of a multi-year lawsuit against the manufacturers of the drug Oxycontin.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to get at least $50M in opioid crisis settlement with OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma

Minnesota stands to receive at least $50 million as part of a larger settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners over their role in fueling the American opioid crisis. The settlement with the makers of OxyContin was agreed to by 15 states late Wednesday. The Sackler family, which owns and operates the now-bankrupt Purdue Pharma, will pay a total of $4.325 billion to these states over the next nine years, with the funding used for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts related to the opioid crisis.
New York City, NYtheforumnewsgroup.com

NY to Get $200M from Opioid Suit Settlement

“The opioid epidemic was created by unscrupulous opioid companies who put personal profit over the health and safety of our state, and countless New Yorkers have suffered as a result,” Governor Cuomo said. By Michael V. Cusenza. The owners of Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family, will be required to pay...
Harrisburg, PAWebster County Citizen

Limiting taxation, expense increases can lead to economic growth, study says

(The Center Square) – Increasing a state’s expenditures does not necessarily correlate to increased prosperity for residents, a new study suggests. The Commonwealth Foundation, a Harrisburg-based free-market think tank, recently released a report on the impacts of taxpayer and expenditure limits, or TELs, in relation to policies concerning tax increases and government spending.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

When will fed policy begin to exacerbate unemployment?

Instead of reducing unemployment, will the Federal Reserve policy soon contribute to it? By increasing inflationary pressure, the Fed’s bond-buying program could begin giving employers a reason to forestall additional hiring in an already uncertain economy. The threat from Fed policy here is a specific example of the general problem that arises from the blunt tools of government responses to the subtleties of economic issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy