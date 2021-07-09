Cancel
NBA

BS Report: July 9th – There’s Always Next Year

By David Tufts
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being defeated by the Bucks in what was the longest playoff run in Atlanta Hawks franchise history, many Hawks fans are a bit disappointed that this team didn’t go all the way. Bill Shanks explains why you shouldn’t lose hope, and why next year may be even more impressive.

