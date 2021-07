Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone expands NB-IoT network in the UK; post-flood recovery in Germany; latest on Max Schrems versus Facebook. Nokia says it is expanding its commercial relationship with UK service integrator Xantaro to bring high-speed fiber � up to 10 Gbit/s � to more than 2 million UK homes via a number of alternative service providers. To this end, the Finnish vendor will be suppling its mix-and-match technology that allows GPON, XGS-PON and 25G PON to work together in a single unit. Xantaro also has access to Nokia's IP and optical offerings as well as to devices for consumers and enterprises, delivering Wi-Fi 6 and mesh Wi-Fi coverage inside buildings. (See Eurobites: Nokia and Openreach test 25G PON broadband tech.)