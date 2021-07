Partners Group, a global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, agreed to acquire a 75 per cent equity stake in EOLO, the largest fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband provider in Italy. Partners Group will acquire its stake in EOLO from Searchlight Capital Partners and a vehicle controlled by Luca Spada, EOLO’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, in a transaction that values the Company at an enterprise value of over €1.2 billion. The remaining 25 per cent of equity will continue to be owned by the vehicle controlled by Luca Spada.