Promoting Solar Energy Without Sacrificing Our Agricultural Land Or Natural Environment

By Open Forum
Daily News-Record
 10 days ago

The Board of Supervisors will soon be making important decisions on a new zoning ordinance regulating the size and placement of industrial-scale solar facilities in Rockingham County. Among these decisions, two of the most important will be whether to impose a countywide cap on the total number of acres of agricultural land that can be turned into large solar facilities, and whether to impose an acreage cap on the size of individual facilities.

