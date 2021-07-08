Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Recipes for life – How to build a charcuterie board

WKBW-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes Wilson is joined by Suzanne Cross, owner of A Board Above. She shows us how to create charcuterie board. Suzanne says the first thing is you want to have a few types of cheeses. She likes to add a soft cheese, a semi soft cheese and a hard cheese. It gives people an option to choose from. Next would be to add your cured meats, so Genoa salami or dried salami which she says are great on boards and then she adds some pepperoni, and some prosciutto. Suzanne says anywhere from three to four meats and up to six cheeses for your charcuterie board. Suzanne comes from a long line of chefs and artists and feels she has both in her. She says she likes to add a lot of color and then balance it out a little. Suzanne says you always want to have a little dried fruit in there and just play with the colors a little. You can play around with how you position things as well. This board took Suzanne about 15 minutes to create.

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Boards#Charcuterie#Dried Fruit#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantscountry1037fm.com

Make Dessert Charcuterie Boards at Charlotte Breweries This Summer

Once I saw these, my mouth started watering. If you love dessert you will love this. Recently Charlotte’s very own Sweet Spot Studio partnered with local breweries to create a series of summer sweetness. Starting today, July 8th, the company will host classes where you can learn to make charcuterie...
Recipeschatelaine.com

21 Homemade Pizza Recipes For Pizza Night

With an assortment of speedy topping ideas for store-bought dough (naan bread also makes a great base for pizza), there are homemade pizza recipes for every schedule and craving. Hot tip: Drizzle your slice with this homemade chili oil for a little kick!. Artisanal margherita pizza. The most classic of...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Kitchen Ingredient Paula Deen Never Touches - Exclusive

If you ask Paula Deen, she'll proudly tell you she's not a certified chef. "I'm a cook. I've never been to school. I graduated from my grandmother Paula's kitchen," as she put it. But Deen is a culinary legend all the same, and she knows her way around a kitchen. The Southern cuisine connoisseur and TV personality can deep fry just about anything, turn Twinkies into a gourmet dessert, and uses more butter in her recipes than you can even imagine (via Paula Deen). Of course, if you've watched her shows, checked out her YouTube channel, or read her cookbooks, you know that Deen can and will cook with just about anything, from green tomatoes to alligators (yes, seriously).
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Making great potato salad

Summer is here! It's time to get together and celebrate with family and friends. No cookout or picnic would be complete without some version of potato salad. People have very strong opinions about what ingredients they like in this popular side dish. There are four main types of potato salads....
RecipesVegetarian Times

Our Sauciest, Smokiest, All-Around Best Plant-Based Barbecue Recipes

Our favorite barbecue recipes focus on the smoky, sweet, and tangy flavors of a good rub or sauce. Apply those qualities to jackfruit, seitan, tofu, mushrooms, or tempeh and you have yourself the basis for a truly succulent meal. We’ve come up with plenty of variations over the years, from quick-and-easy fixes with store-bought sauces to more complex dishes. These barbecue recipes for vegetarians pay respects to the history and heritage of barbecue culture, while being entirely plant-based.
Kalamazoo, MIk1025.com

Charcuterie Board Start-Up Coming to Downtown Kalamazoo This Fall

You've seen the amazing and artistic meat and cheese boards? You can pick one up for your party or learn to create your own at The Grazing Table Kalamazoo. It's almost impossible to spell yet even tougher to resist. A charcuterie (shar-KOO-ta-REE) board is a sampling of a variety of meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, fruit, crackers, bread, jelly and other ingredients often presented in an artistically pleasing way on a wooden cutting board. Regarding a charcuterie, the presentation is almost as important as the elements that comprise it.
localemagazine.com

Save This Grilled Watermelon and Feta Salad Recipe for Your Next Summer Soiree

A kiss of the grill takes this delicious and healthy dish to another dimension as summer arrives in the Coachella Valley. Nothing rings in the season like a fresh, ripe watermelon. The succulent, sweet fruit is tasty, refreshing and packed with nutrients. Watermelon Feta Salad Recipe. At Heirloom Craft Kitchen,...
RecipesTelegraph

Green goddess veg board recipe

Sauvignon blanc is an easy wine match here, and so is grüner veltliner, an Austrian white that compliments green vegetables. Tarragon and dill are the signature herbs, but if you happen to have fresh basil leaves or chervil sprigs, blend them in too. If you only have tarragon, blend no more than two tablespoons of fresh leaves or the flavour can dominate.
Recipeswomansday.com

30 Easy Ground Chicken Recipes to Try for Your Next Meal

When it comes to finding something quick and easy-to-make, with versatile and delicious products, you'll be hard pressed to find a better cooking ingredient than ground chicken. And while one sheet pan recipes and easy crockpot recipes are great in a pinch, or when you're really on a time crunch, the following easy ground chicken recipes are sure to become appetizer and main course staples the entire family (and all of your friends and neighbors!) will enjoy.
RecipesThe Decatur Daily

3 rhubarb recipes that aren’t just pie

Simply put: Rhubarb polarizes people. My sister-in-law offered us ALL the rhubarb from her garden. Many friends decline a slice of rhubarb pie no matter how attractive the crust is latticed. That’s OK. More for the rest of us!
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Flavor-Packed Spice Mix Giada De Laurentiis Always Brings Back From Italy

If you are a fan of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, chances are you wish you could make some of the fabulous Italian recipes just like she does. The co-host of the discovery+ limited series, "Bobby and Giada in Italy," makes everything from her Mortadella sliders to her red, white, and blue salad look amazing. You can almost smell the fragrant dishes from her adventures in Rome through your screen. Well, it turns out that De Laurentiis likes to bring back the flavors of her Italian travels to her friends and family. In fact, the cookbook author used to load up her suitcase with a certain spice packet to gift them before it became a staple on her website.
RecipesPosted by
Staten Island Parent

Kids Charcuterie Snack Board

Summer sun means it’s time for warm-weather fun for kids of all ages, and all that activity and playing calls for snacks and hydration to recharge. Whether your children like to play poolside or take a bicycle adventure through the neighborhood, the right nutrient-dense foods can keep the fun going all day long. For an […] The post Kids Charcuterie Snack Board appeared first on SI Parent Magazine.
Recipesrecipes.net

Taco Board Recipe

Amp up your party spread with this loaded taco board, featuring store-bought beef & cheese mini tacos and chicken & cheese taquitos, for scrumptious snacks!. Cook the José Olé Beef and Cheese Mini Tacos and José Olé Chicken and Cheese Taquitos in the oven or microwave according to package directions.
Food & DrinksAdWeek

How Olipop Is Changing the Soda Recipe for Success

When Ben Goodwin and David Lester launched Olipop three years ago, people said they were crazy for creating a soda made with plant fiber and prebiotics. Fast forward to today, and the duo is now spearheading one of the hottest beverage trends in the market and disrupting the soda category for the first time in nearly 40 years. The co-founders spoke at Adweek’s Elevate: The Future of Shopping about the growing natural soda category and what today’s consumer wants from a beverage.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

Make Like Jamie Oliver and Grate Mushrooms On Your Pasta

It adds a truffle-like flavor to your favorite pastas. British chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver is known for his approachable cooking as well his oddball choice of words when in the kitchen. In one breath, he will tell you to bang it (mix it), chuck it (add it), and will describe a particularly good dish as “pukka” or “lovely jubbly” (I’m not really sure what this means, but it makes me slightly uncomfortable).
Food & Drinkscoachellavalleyweekly.com

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen

When it comes to a Plant-based diet or vegan lifestyle, there are far more options for dining than there were just ten or twenty years ago. Many times, I find myself researching an online menu to see if there is something vegan available. Now, we have several restaurants offering solely, a plant-based menu, while most other restaurants carry at least a few vegan options. This week I treated myself to lunch at Chef Tanya’s Kitchen in Palm Springs.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Charcuterie-Ready Plant-Based Cheeses

These new Nurishh cheese alternatives have been announced by Bel UK as an expansion of the plant-based cheese range that will offer consumers an option to add into their charcuterie board mix. The products include the new Plants Based Alternative to Camembert and the Mozzarella Style Block, which are both crafted with premium ingredients. The cheese-inspired products are available now at Asda locations in the UK with a wider launch taking place into the future.
Recipestucson.com

Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Boats

When spring’s seeds turn into fresh summer produce, it’s likely you’ll find yourself with more fresh fruits and vegetables than you know what to do with. You can dip cucumbers and bell peppers into hummus, make an easy caprese salad with tomatoes and turn your berries into summertime desserts. But one plant, zucchini, seems to really thrive in the summer. After grilling zucchini and turning it into zoodles and soup, what else is there to do with this simple summer squash? The answer, my friends, is zucchini boats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy