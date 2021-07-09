Scholarship presented
Canon-McMillan High School graduate Tavia Henderson-Gunn, daughter of Tia Henderson, was awarded a $3,000 Paul G. Percharko Memdorial Scholarship from Pennsylvania Association of Housing and Redevelopment Agencies. Henderson-Gunn is a biology to cardiovascular perfusion major at Carlow University. Stephen K. Hall, executive director of the Housing Authority at Canonsburg’s Valley View Terrace office, presented the check to Henderson-Gunn June 29.observer-reporter.com
