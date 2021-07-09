Choose The Gift Of Life This Year
Most of us are looking for something to do to celebrate summer — a relatively normal summer, at that. There are camps, vacations, home improvement projects, fairs and festivals … plenty to occupy active families. Consider adding something else to the list: become a blood donor. Officials with the American Red Cross say there is a severe blood shortage because of the increase in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. Blood of all types is needed, but type O is especially in demand.www.dnronline.com
