Choose The Gift Of Life This Year

I believe in the value of each human life. I believe that we owe it to ourselves, our families, friends and communities to do all we can to protect and preserve our lives. As a clergyman, I can attest to the fact that one of the hardest situations that family members are left trying to cope with is the loss of a loved one. The loss of any life presents us with challenges that are hard to describe and even harder to deal with. So it is that I beg each and every person who hasn’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so immediately and without hesitation.