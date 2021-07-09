Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Choose The Gift Of Life This Year

Daily News-Record
 10 days ago

Most of us are looking for something to do to celebrate summer — a relatively normal summer, at that. There are camps, vacations, home improvement projects, fairs and festivals … plenty to occupy active families. Consider adding something else to the list: become a blood donor. Officials with the American Red Cross say there is a severe blood shortage because of the increase in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries. Blood of all types is needed, but type O is especially in demand.

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Fairs#Blood Type#Donate Blood#The American Red Cross#Rh#Redcrossblood Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Red Cross
Related
CharitiesWKRC

Local woman asks for a life-saving gift

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the National Kidney Foundation is asking you to join them this summer to play golf for a good cause. The NKF helps support those in need of living kidney donation such as a young woman who is in the fight for her life right now.
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

Family celebrates 100 years of life and love

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Maud Foster was born when the nation was celebrating it’s 145th birthday. After living through wars, depressions and now COVID-19, Foster celebrated her 100th birthday today. She is the last living sibling out of her 13 brothers and sisters. While being separated due to the pandemic,...
ShoppingPosted by
Wide Open Country

6 Gift Sets For the Woman In Your Life

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes shopping for the person you love most can be difficult no matter how well you know them. Cheap gifts can be an obvious giveaway that you didn't put much thought into it, even if you had the right intentions. Thankfully, gift sets are the perfect solution to this problem. Gift sets for women are the perfect gift to give because they take into consideration the everyday items we use.
Societyfortbendfocus.com

Choosing Wisely

Small town celebrations are my jam. Growing up, I really experienced the best of both worlds. Now I’m not saying your girl didn’t appreciate a good Neiman’s run, but I spent just as much time in rural Louisiana and in central Texas at the ranch as I did in Houston. Our fall weekends were quintessential Friday night lights at small-town football games near the ranch – go Weimar Wildcats! – festivals and church bazaars.
PharmaceuticalsSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Choose life; get vaccinated

I believe in the value of each human life. I believe that we owe it to ourselves, our families, friends and communities to do all we can to protect and preserve our lives. As a clergyman, I can attest to the fact that one of the hardest situations that family members are left trying to cope with is the loss of a loved one. The loss of any life presents us with challenges that are hard to describe and even harder to deal with. So it is that I beg each and every person who hasn’t gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so immediately and without hesitation.
Columbia County, ORthechronicleonline.com

Blood Shortage: Red Cross offering gift cards, gas for a year to entice donors

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Currently, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
LifestyleEureka Times-Standard

Striving for ‘Imprefection’: Life is the greatest gift

I don’t like going to the doctor. It’s not that I don’t like my doctor, he’s great. It’s that it puts my impermanence on full display, stripping away the denial of immortality, even when it’s simply a routine checkup. Something about being in a medical office raises my blood pressure as well as fear level.
Relationshipswvgazettemail.com

Live Life Fully: Are you tired of taking care of everything?

With summer vacation season here, many of us are so happy to once again get together with extended families. In some cases, though, this seems to have gone into overdrive. One of my friends just had 15 people under her roof. And another friend had 10 people for 10 days. While the second friend said it was wonderful, she lamented that she’s always prone to overdoing things – making sure everyone else’s needs are being met – and ignoring her own.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Wild Hunt

Column: A Gift Expects a Gift

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

A Wisconsin mom's son leaves behind life-saving gifts

MILWAUKEE — It's been nearly four months since the unthinkable happened. Yet, on this day, Shelita Furlow makes her way back into the kitchen to make her famous buffalo chicken wings; her son Jovan's favorite. "He said, 'You know what I want to eat right? My birthday is here, my...
Celebrationsdallassun.com

Amazing And Thoughtful Birthday Gifts For Your Mother This Year

Mothers are the purest souls in the whole universe. She is selfless and compassionate, with a heart filled with love and cares towards her family. She has a heart of gold and will do whatever it takes to see her family and loved ones smile. She sacrifices her happiness for the sake of her family. A mother works 24*7 to provide the best to her kids without expecting anything in return. The only thing she wants back from them is respect and gratitude for everything she does. So, never fail to your mom how thankful you are to God for sending her in your life as a mother and a guardian.
Carroll, IA1380kcim.com

One Selfless Carroll Area Woman Dedicated Her Life To Leading By Example In How To Give The Gift Of Life

LifeServe Blood Center is a sole provider to over 100 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota and are responding to a “critical” need for blood. This Friday, July 16, residents of the Carroll area will be answering that call during a special blood drive at the Carrolton Inn. LifeServe has selected this region because of the overwhelming response they receive, and there is a local woman who made it her mission to encourage and support every single drive. Shirley Tomka was a lifelong Carroll County resident, growing up in Templeton and moving to a farm between Arcadia and Halbur with her husband, Vic, where they spent the past 45 years. Tomka also served 43 years as a nurse, more than 20 of those with St. Anthony Regional Hospital as well as with the Red Cross and at Pella in Carroll. Her daughter, Sara Anderson, says they, unfortunately, lost her early this year.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Transplants offer gift of life to 162 in region in dark Covid times

More than 160 people across the West Midlands received life-saving organ transplants last year despite the impact of Covid-19 on the NHS. A total of 162 people in region - which included Staffordshire and Shropshire - received their vital transplant, but 306 are still waiting for theirs. Health chiefs say...
Weight Losskiss951.com

Habits That Could Add Years To Your Life

Want to make sure you stick around for a long life? While we know there are some things we do that can cut our lives short – like smoking – longevity experts say some healthy habits can actually add years to our lives. These are the things to add to your daily routine to boost your lifespan.
Daily News-Record

Living With Change

The light bulb above the pulpit in a church burned out. After three months passed, the question was raised, "How many parishioners does it take to change the light bulb?" The answer is three: one to change the bulb and two who say they liked it the way it was.
Charitiesdelmartimes.net

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts to provide $600,000 worth of life-changing medical care to 11 patients

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts will donate life-changing surgeries to 11 children during its Surgery Weekend July 17-18 in partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital, ranked among the nation’s top children’s hospitals in 2021 by U.S. News & World Report. Fresh Start will also see an additional 35-40 children at its clinic for postoperative follow-up visits, speech therapy, laser treatments, dental and orthodontic services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy