Music

Watch Post Malone's Video for New Song "Motley Crew"

Pitchfork
Post Malone is back with a new single, “Motley Crew.” In the song’s video, Post drives a car and hangs out on a racetrack. NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin make guest appearances alongside Ty Dolla $ign, Big Sean, Tommy Lee, and more. Watch the “Motley Crew” video, directed by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, below.

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

