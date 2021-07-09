Cancel
Monster Hunter Stories 2 — Monster eggs, genes, and Rite of Channeling guide

By Jason Rodriguez
pcinvasion.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairly early on in your travels as a Rider, you’ll be able to collect and hatch eggs. These “Monsties” (monster besties) will be your companions throughout your adventure. The further you progress in the campaign, the more mechanics you’ll also learn. In any case, here’s our guide to help you with Monster Dens, egg hatching, rarities, genes, and the Rite of Channeling in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

