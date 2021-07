The second half of the 2021 MLB season is in full swing. It hasn't been the start the Boston Red Sox were hoping for. After having their series opener vs. the New York Yankees postponed, the Red Sox proceeded to lose two of three, making them 4-6 in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and find themselves only a half-game behind Boston in the AL East.