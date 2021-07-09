Free MLB Picks For Today 7/9/2021
St Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs MLB Pick Prediction 7/9/2021. Cardinals at Cubs—MLB pick is St Louis Cardinals +166. On the mound for St Louis is Wade LeBlanc. The lefthander in his past two starts has allowed one earned run in ten innings of work. Kyle Hendricks the expected starter for Chicago. The righthander at home posts and ERA of 4.04 in his nine starts. Chicago has lost 11 of 12 as they closed their series with the Phillies. Past ten games Cubs hitting .205 against righthanders with their bullpen an ERA of 7.71 and WHIP of 1.61. Cardinals outperforming in this period in wins, hitting and bullpen. Play St Louis +166.www.tonyspicks.com
