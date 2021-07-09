Cancel
Bereitschaftspotential effect: Brain-to-computer interfaces are all the rage, but legal issues about how and why we act complicate risks

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As I’ve written recently, a spate of devices enabling people with quadriplegia to move their extremities have been approved by the FDA. These devices use electrodes implanted on...

EngineeringEurekAlert

'Hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface'

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) A KAIST research team and collaborators revealed a newly developed hydrogel-based flexible brain-machine interface. To study the structure of the brain or to identify and treat neurological diseases, it is crucial to develop an interface that can stimulate the brain and detect its signals in real time. However, existing neural interfaces are mechanically and chemically different from real brain tissue. This causes foreign body response and forms an insulating layer (glial scar) around the interface, which shortens its lifespan.
Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

$1500 a month? Breakthrough obesity injection Wegovy (semaglutide) approved by the FDA — but high costs and limited insurance coverage likely to limit adoption

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. When a promising new drug to treat obesity was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for sale in the U.S. [recently], it was the first such treatment to gain approval since 2014.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Healthcare Professional Anti-Vaxxers Tell us Why They Won’t Get the Vaccine, and We’re a Little Concerned About America’s “Heroes”.

Healthcare providers were first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to take it. A survey from March shows that just over half of all frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated, months after essential workers were allowed to roll up their sleeves. Data from June shows that at least 1 in 4 healthcare workers have still not been vaccinated.
Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

WHO proposes global registry and whistle-blowing mechanism to curb unethical and unsafe human gene editing abuses

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The World Health Organization issued new recommendations [July 12] on human genome editing, calling for a global registry to track “any form of genetic manipulation” and proposing a whistle-blowing mechanism to raise concerns about unethical or unsafe research.
Engineeringsciencecodex.com

How robots and brain-computer interfaces could transform stroke patients' recovery

Strokes, which occur when the blood supply to part of our brain is interrupted or reduced, are the leading cause of death and disability in the adult population. Among the patients who survive, 75% will experience difficulties carrying out daily activities independently and need long-term functional exercises and rehabilitation. But the outcomes using traditional rehabilitation equipment are poor. In addition, the motivation of patients to train is often low.
Engineeringmit.edu

Restoring amputees’ natural functionality with brain-controlled interfaces

When someone close to rising MIT junior Eeshan Tripathii and his sister, engineer Vini Tripathii, had their hand amputated, the siblings witnessed the challenges of living with a prosthetic. After a year of arguing with insurance companies to get their loved one a top-of-the-line prosthetic, they were dismayed that it failed to bring the loved one closer to the functionality needed for an independent life.
Technologytecheblog.com

UCSF and Facebook Researchers Use Brain-Computer Interface to Help Man with Severe Paralysis to Communicate in Sentences

Researchers at The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and Facebook developed a “speech neuroprosthesis”, or brain-computer interface, that allowed a man with severe paralysis to communicate in sentences. How so? This interface translated the signals from his brain to the vocal tract directly into words that appear as text on a screen. This also marked the first time in over 16 years that he’d been able to communicate without having to use a head-mounted device. Read more for a video and additional information.
Engineeringkfru.com

Brain implant helps man ‘speak’ through a computer

A brain implant has helped restore a type of speech to a man more than 15 years after a stroke robbed him of the ability to speak, researchers reported Wednesday. They’re calling it a neuroprosthesis, and while it’s only one patient for now, the team at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) hopes their device may help other paralyzed people communicate.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

The exabyte data solution? How we can store all of the world’s data in microscopic silica particles placed in DNA

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. On Earth right now, there are about 10 trillion gigabytes of digital data, and every day, humans produce emails, photos, tweets, and other digital files that add up to another 2.5 million gigabytes of data. Much of this data is stored in enormous facilities known as exabyte data centers (an exabyte is 1 billion gigabytes), which can be the size of several football fields and cost around $1 billion to build and maintain.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

WHO restates opposition to gene-editing live human embryos but endorses other forms of genome modification

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [July 12,] a World Health Organization advisory committee called on the world’s largest public health authority to stand by the 2019 statement of its director-general urging a halt to any experiments that might lead to the births of more gene-edited humans.
U.S. Politicsgeneticliteracyproject.org

How Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and anti-vaxxers misrepresent the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) to scare people about COVID shot ‘dangers’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Convincing a parent that vaccines won’t harm their children can be a near-possible task these days. As pediatric infectious disease specialist Paul Offit told me during a recent interview, no amount of scientific evidence is likely to sway someone who has read horror stories about other children reacting badly to a shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Common Food Linked To Higher IQ

One ubiquitous food could help people achieve higher IQs. Mothers who eat more nuts during pregnancy have children with higher IQs, new research finds. Eating around three 30g servings per week of all types of nuts was linked to higher cognitive function in children. The scientists believe that nuts provide...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.

