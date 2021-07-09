‘Despite the challenges of misinformation, the technology has enjoyed the confidence of farmers, researchers and policymakers’: Bt insect-resistant cotton celebrates 20 years of increased productivity

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The specialist authorities from France, Sweden, Hungary and the Netherlands have come to a clear conclusion when it comes to glyphosate: The pesticide is not carcinogenic, it does not damage the genetic make-up and it is not dangerous for human organs or the hormonal balance. The four national authorities had assessed the safety of glyphosate on behalf of the European Commission on the basis of existing study results. You confirm the findings of test authorities around the world.