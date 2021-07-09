Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

‘Despite the challenges of misinformation, the technology has enjoyed the confidence of farmers, researchers and policymakers’: Bt insect-resistant cotton celebrates 20 years of increased productivity

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In the year 2022, Bt cotton will complete two decades of cultivation in India. Despite the challenges of misinformation, the technology has enjoyed the confidence of farmers, researchers and policymakers.

geneticliteracyproject.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Cotton#Productivity#Insect#Misinformation#Glp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agricultureagdaily.com

Animal agriculture organizations launch new Protein PACT

Twelve organizations representing farmers and companies who make the vast majority of America’s meat, poultry, and dairy, as well as animal feed and ingredients, today unveiled the Protein PACT for the People, Animals, and Climate of Tomorrow — the first joint initiative of its kind designed to accelerate momentum and verify progress toward global sustainable development goals across all animal protein sectors.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Nigeria moves forward with nitrogen-efficient GMO rice

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Still basking in the euphoria of commercializing sub-Saharan Africa’s first genetically modified (GM) food crop — insect-resistant cowpea —Nigeria has begun moving toward the environmental release of an improved GM rice.
AgricultureNewswise

Danforth Center and international partners unveil landmark insect resistant cowpea for Nigerian farmers

Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, July 14, 2021-- Nigeria has achieved a major milestone in the history of agricultural research and development with the commercial launch of Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) Cowpea. Officially called SAMPEA 20-T in Nigeria, PBR Cowpea is resistant to the pest, Maruca vitrata, the insect that is responsible for up to 80 percent of annual cowpea yield losses. About eight million Nigerian farmers and their families will benefit directly from cultivating the newly launched pod borer resistant cowpea variety.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

With droughts escalating, and no current tools of use, scientists and farmers look to CRISPR gene editing

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Scientists fear that we’re entering a megadrought that could last decades. As agriculture consumes 80 percent of available water nationwide — 90 percent in some western states—more pain...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Warning to Sri Lanka — Tunnel vision embrace of an organic-only farming model sets country up for economic and environmental backwardness

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. An Open Letter to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa:. Your recent endeavor to ‘rush’ the country from conventional farming to total organic farming, compelled me to write this...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: ‘Glyphosate is socially dead’ — While every major government regulator in the world finds the herbicide safe, politicians have caved to activists, and farmers are the victims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The specialist authorities from France, Sweden, Hungary and the Netherlands have come to a clear conclusion when it comes to glyphosate: The pesticide is not carcinogenic, it does not damage the genetic make-up and it is not dangerous for human organs or the hormonal balance. The four national authorities had assessed the safety of glyphosate on behalf of the European Commission on the basis of existing study results. You confirm the findings of test authorities around the world.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Here’s why activist environmentalists’ promotion of a ‘binary organic vs conventional/good vs evil dichotomy’ is bad for sustainable agriculture

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Due to successful fear-based marketing campaigns, the demand for organic food in many affluent countries is rising far faster than yield capacity, dangerously stressing global food security and land use practices. We need a rethink: away from this binary organic vs conventional/good vs evil dichotomy and towards holistically promoting better farming practices.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Harvard fellow on why crop engineering is crucial to addressing food security and growing sustainability challenges

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. We routinely assume that “natural” is better than “unnatural” when it comes to food. But it is more complex than that. Potatoes and some other vegetables contain toxins which could be deadly if we didn’t tackle them by breeding them out or avoiding mouldy bits. Organic crops are grown using pesticides including copper sulphate, which is toxic even though it is naturally occurring.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Organic pesticide copper sulfate—unlike glyphosate—is a carcinogen, kills beneficial insects, decimates soil, pollutes water. It also works. Here are political and science reasons why regulators give it a free pass

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Europe is currently in a frenzy trying to drum up enough support to dramatically rollback approvals of targeted synthetic pesticides, the backbone of conventional agriculture. Leveraging the ongoing public debate about the pending new Green Deal and Farm to Fork policies, activists are calling for tighter restrictions and in some cases outright bans. Last month, Switzerland came close to banning synthetic pesticides, and the measure is sure to get resurrected.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

CRISPR gene drives have been deployed in plants — opening the way to breeding resilient crops better able to withstand drought and disease

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. With a goal of breeding resilient crops that are better able to withstand drought and disease, University of California San Diego scientists have developed the first CRISPR-Cas9-based gene drive in plants.
EconomyWSET

Shorter workweek leads to increased wellbeing, productivity, research shows

(WSET) — If you've ever wished for a shorter workweek, we've got news for you. Research out of Iceland shows that worker wellbeing dramatically increased during the trial. Between 2015 and 2019, 2500 normally-40-hour-a-week-employees in Iceland worked a 35- to 36-hour week -- with no reduction in pay. That's about 1% of the country's workforce.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies/Systems Market 2021-2026: Technology Innovations And New Product Developments, Increasing Awareness, Large Unpenetrated Addressable Market

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for transdermal drug delivery systems should grow from $6.4 billion in 2021 to $7.8 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% for the period of 2021-2026.
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Meat, poultry industry organizations join Protein PACT

WASHINGTON – The Protein PACT for the People, Animals and Climate of Tomorrow, a joint initiative by 12 organizations representing the meat, poultry and dairy industry along with animal feed and ingredients, was announced on July 19. The group’s goal is to accelerate momentum and verify progress toward global sustainable...
Agriculturedallassun.com

CropLife India raises awareness in Medical Fraternity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir):The Virtual Conference was attended by around 1000 participants from government and private hospitals across three districts of Maharashtra - Yavatmal, Osmanabad and Jalgoan. The workshop was part of CropLife India's Stewardship program, which intends to guide the doctors to deal with accidental exposure incidents occurred during improper or unsafe application of Agro-chemicals.
AgricultureCapital Journal

Sow and Grow with Sara: Corn, soybean management considerations

Small grains harvest has begun or will start soon and current crop condition reports are not much short of disappointing. However, there is always an opportunity for growth and improvement, especially if you do the right rain dance. At this point in the growing season, corn management often starts to...
Agriculturefao.org

FAO and Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences take partnership to the next level

A new Memorandum of Understanding will boost cooperation in the field of tropical agriculture science. 19 July 2021, Rome - The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Chinese Academy of Tropical Agricultural Sciences (CATAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), setting out a path for their continued cooperation in the field of tropical agricultural science and technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy