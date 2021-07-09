Cancel
Medical & Biotech

An instinct for numbers? Ancient humans and even some animals evolved the ability to count

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Although researchers once thought that humans were the only species with a sense of quantity, studies since the mid-twentieth century have revealed that many animals share the ability. For instance, fish, bees and newborn chicks can instantly recognize quantities up to four, a skill known as subitizing.

ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Wildlifegentside.co.uk

One of the biggest predators in the world has been discovered

The remains of the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, which means 'Big African Lion’ in Swahili, has been rediscovered in Kenya. ‘Based on its massive teeth, Simbakubwa was a specialised hyper-carnivore,’ explained Matthew Borths, the main author of the study and professor at Duke University, to the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology. And its teeth aren’t the Simbakubwa kutokaafrika’s only impressive feature.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Peculiar parasitic fungi discovered growing out of the rectum of a 50 million-year-old fossilized ant

Scientists have identified a new species of extinct parasitic fungus bursting from the backside of a 50 million-year-old ant, all perfectly preserved in amber. In addition to the bulbous mushroom protruding from the ant's rectum, evidence of the freaky fungus can be seen throughout the body of its unlucky host. The ant likely died as a result of its fungal infection and was fortuitously fixed in tree resin (which fossilizes into amber) shortly afterward. It is the oldest example of a fungal parasite ever discovered in ants.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Recently Discovered Letter Written by Albert Einstein Discusses Link Between Physics and Biology – Seven Decades Before Evidence Emerges

Previously Unknown Letter Reveals Einstein’s Thinking on Bees, Birds and Physics. The 1949 letter by the physicist and Nobel laureate discusses bees, birds, and whether new physics principles could come from studying animal senses. It’s a position still being realized within physics to this day, with a growing body of...
SciencePosted by
Forbes

The Unfiltered Truth Behind Human Magnetism, Vaccines, And COVID-19

Every once in a while, a claim comes along that wildly challenges the mainstream scientific narrative. These challenges can occasionally serve as the seed for a revolution in our understanding of some aspect of the world, but much more frequently, the novel claims simply fail to pan out. Oftentimes, the very nature of the claim itself is suspect, and based on a misunderstanding of already known and established facts. Regardless of what’s being claimed, however, we can always anchor ourselves by beginning with a scientifically sound starting point, and then examine the viability of those new claims through that lens.
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Scientists found fossils from a new species of human that’s 130,000 years old

Scientists from Israel stumbled upon an unexpected discovery while studying fossilized pieces of bone dug up near a cement plant. The fragments from a skull and lower jaw with teeth belonged to a person who lived in the area some 130,000 years ago, but the human is unlike anything we’ve known so far. The researchers gave it a new name since we’re looking at a different species of human that has never been seen before. They’re calling it Nesher Ramla Homo, after a location southeast of Tel Aviv where it was discovered. This human had particular characteristics unseen in other skeletal...
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Mail

Radioactive wild boars have been mating with pigs in the nuclear wasteland of Fukushima, resulting in an unusual new hybrid species, study finds

Japan's catastrophic Fukushima disaster in 2011 has resulted in a unique species of boar-pig, a new study reveals. Researchers investigating the effects of the nuclear disaster on animals in the area report that radiation has had no adverse effects on their genetics. However, wild boars (Sus scrofa leucomystax) have proliferated...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Study Reveals Earth Once Tipped Over On Its Side and Back Again

A new study is revealing our planet took a strange turn about 84 million years ago. It tilted by 12 degrees. "True polar wander (TPW), or planetary reorientation, is well documented for other planets and moons and for Earth at present day with satellites, but testing its prevalence in Earth’s past is complicated by simultaneous motions due to plate tectonics," write the researchers in their study.
WildlifeFlorida Star

Croccy Horror: Scientists Find Teeth From Massive 138 Million-Year-Old Crocodile

Experts from multiple European institutions helped prove that fossil teeth dating back 138 million years — found more than a hundred years ago in Europe — are from a previously unknown species of extinct sea crocodiles. The teeth were found in a quarry near the Czech town of Stramberk in 1912. Since then, they have been kept at the Natural […]
ScienceCBS News

Massive "Dragon Man" skull found in China might be a new human evolutionary branch

A gigantic fossilized skull that was hidden in a well in China for 90 years has just been discovered by scientists — and it's making them rethink human evolution. The skull was originally found in 1933 by Chinese laborers building a bridge in Harbin, a northern Chinese city, during the Japanese occupation, researchers said. To prevent the skull from falling into Japanese hands, it was wrapped and hidden in an abandoned well. It was only rediscovered in 2018 when the old man who originally hid it told his grandson, shortly before his death.
Albuquerque, NMgeneticliteracyproject.org

How the human brain resembles drug dealers in Albuquerque

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. David Eagleman, 50, is an American neuroscientist, bestselling author and presenter of the BBC series The Brain, as well as co-founder and chief executive officer of Neosensory, which develops devices for sensory substitution. His area of specialty is brain plasticity, and that is the subject of his new book, Livewired, which examines how experience refashions the brain, and shows that it is a much more adaptable organ than previously thought.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Clues to The Collapse of a Maya Civilization Found in Ancient Human Feces

Human poop can reveal more than you might think, even when it's really, really old. In a new study of a Central American Maya civilization, samples of ancient feces have shown how the size of this community varied significantly in response to contemporary climate change. Researchers identified four distinct periods of population size shift as a reaction to particularly dry or particularly wet periods, which haven't all been documented before: 1350-950 BCE, 400-210 BCE, 90-280 CE, and 730-900 CE. In addition, the flattened poop piles show that the city of Itzan – which in the modern day would be in Guatemala – was...

