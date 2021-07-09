Recycling on steroids: Making new clothes out of spoiled milk
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Did you know that 116 million tons of dairy products are wasted globally, with about half lost before even reaching the store? Since milk is known for its short shelf life, it is regularly thrown out. However, transforming spoiled milk into clothing is one possibility that no one could have imagined.geneticliteracyproject.org
