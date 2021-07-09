Severe Weather Statement issued for Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dixon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DIXON...SOUTHERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN YANKTON COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Meckling to near Maskell to 8 miles northeast of Coleridge, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Newcastle around 1140 PM CDT. Martinsburg around 1150 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Gayville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH