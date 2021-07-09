Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Mellette The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Haakon County in west central South Dakota Northwestern Mellette County in south central South Dakota Northeastern Jackson County in southwestern South Dakota * Until 1130 PM MDT/1230 AM CDT/. * At 1024 PM MDT/1124 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Philip, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nowlin and Belvidere. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 148 and 174. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH