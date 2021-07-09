Tornado Warning issued for Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Sussex County in southern Delaware * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 1228 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Millville, or 10 miles northwest of Ocean City, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Millsboro, Selbyville, Dagsboro, Millville, Long Neck, Ocean View, Frankford and South Bethany. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN