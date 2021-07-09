Roses & Thorns: Here’s to impromptu jam session; jeers to the ‘locals’ not representing
Thorns to Colorado Parks and Wildlife regional manager J.T. Romatzke for forgetting who ultimately cuts his paychecks. Romatzke was recently put on paid leave while the state investigated a whistleblower complaint that he worked in various ways to undermine the voter-approved plan to reintroduce wolves in Colorado. While some of the complaints about questionable behavior were found to be valid, Romatzke was reinstated to his position.www.aspentimes.com
