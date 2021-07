Turns out, ditching leisurewear is one of the hardest parts about going back to the office after a year of dressing for Zoom success. But what will the new office look like?. In the last year, companies have used a number of strategies and reshaped the traditional office to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in-house. On Wednesday, Qualtrics released its Future of the Workplace Study highlighting the new office amenities employees want, the drawbacks of remote work and dress code expectations as workers return to the new office after more than a year of telecommuting.