Here's why straight-to-streaming blockbusters might never work

August will see a particularly large and exciting influx of new shows, documentaries, films, and anime heading to Netflix. Finally premiering on the platform is the long-awaited Sandra Oh comedy, The Chair, which follows Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) navigating her position as the first woman of color to serve as English Department chair at the prestigious Pembroke University. Netflix will also be bringing back the classics with 30 Rock and the fan-favorite film Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio, along with 80’s throwback Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986). The Netflix Original sports docuseries UNTOLD will additionally debut on the platform on August 10, with new installments arriving on a weekly basis.
