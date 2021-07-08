Cancel
Here's why straight-to-streaming blockbusters might never work

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a result of the pandemic, studios started releasing movies in theaters and on streaming on the same day. But is that really a good thing? CNN Business' Frank Pallotta explains why that strategy may not become the solution for your favorite blockbusters.

Video GamesNME

Here’s why Netflix just might become the “Netflix of gaming”

Netflix is seemingly so sick of us calling Microsoft Game Pass “the Netflix of gaming” it wants to get in on the action itself now. While nothing’s been confirmed by Netflix just yet – so take this with a generous bucket-full of salt for now – the streaming giant has revealed that it recently hired game executive Mike Verdu, a games industry veteran with an extensive gaming pedigree that includes companies like Atari, Zynga, and Electronic Arts. Most notably, though, Verdu oversaw development for the Oculus VR, which tasked him with sourcing games and developers for Facebook‘s virtual reality system, and it’s that bit that got my spidey sense tingling.
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Mashed

Your Chipotle Burrito Might Come Wrapped In Gold Foil. Here's Why

If you've been to Chipotle recently, you might've noticed that it's slowly getting rid of its signature forks — aka the gold standard of fast food utensils — and it's caused quite a bit of outrage on TikTok and Twitter. The new sub-par forks, however, aren't the only change Chipotle is rolling out. As announced on the fast food chain's official Instagram page, come July 23, burritos will be wrapped in gold foil instead of silver. The social media announcement was met mostly with confusion and intrigue rather than outright disappointment, prompting Chipotle to clarify in the comments section that there's no "Willy Wonka" golden ticket promotion, nor is there a "golden burrito" discount code. It's simply introducing a gold foil.
5 Reddit Penny Stocks to Watch That Are Moving Right Now

Are These Reddit Penny Stocks on Your Watchlist in 2021?. Reddit penny stocks have become commonplace talking points in the stock market over the past year and a half. While the clear reason for this is heightened interest in the stock market, there are a couple of other reasons to consider.
The Best TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in August 2021

Summer is going by in a flash and with it, all the free time that you meant to spend outdoors! But that’s fine, it’s way too hot out there, anyway. The real tragedy is that which each passing month, another crop of titles is taken away from Netflix. There’s already so much to watch, without the surprise deadlines sneaking up on you. But worry not, we’ve curated a list of some must-see movies and TV shows to catch before they leave the service and disappear into the streaming void (by which we mean, relocate to one of the 10,000 streaming services now available).
Samsung’s TV Plus is now streaming on the web — here’s why that’s a huge expansion

Samsung is expanding its ad-supported streaming efforts: The company quietly launched its TV Plus streaming service on the web in recent weeks, and also added the ability to cast videos to devices supporting Google's Chromecast technology to its mobile app this month. Both represent a major expansion for TV Plus, which previously was only available on Samsung-made smart TVs and phones.
Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in August

August will see a particularly large and exciting influx of new shows, documentaries, films, and anime heading to Netflix. Finally premiering on the platform is the long-awaited Sandra Oh comedy, The Chair, which follows Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) navigating her position as the first woman of color to serve as English Department chair at the prestigious Pembroke University. Netflix will also be bringing back the classics with 30 Rock and the fan-favorite film Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio, along with 80’s throwback Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986). The Netflix Original sports docuseries UNTOLD will additionally debut on the platform on August 10, with new installments arriving on a weekly basis.

