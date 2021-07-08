Here's why straight-to-streaming blockbusters might never work

Summer is going by in a flash and with it, all the free time that you meant to spend outdoors! But that’s fine, it’s way too hot out there, anyway. The real tragedy is that which each passing month, another crop of titles is taken away from Netflix. There’s already so much to watch, without the surprise deadlines sneaking up on you. But worry not, we’ve curated a list of some must-see movies and TV shows to catch before they leave the service and disappear into the streaming void (by which we mean, relocate to one of the 10,000 streaming services now available).