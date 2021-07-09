Bucks fall again in Phoenix, drop into 0-2 hole in NBA Finals

If Milwaukee is going to claim its first NBA title in 50 years it will have to claw out of an 0-2 hole after Phoenix won Game 2 118-108 Thursday night. The second quarter proved too much to overcome for the Bucks. After taking a 29-26 lead following the first period, the Suns outscored Milwaukee by 14 points and went into the half with an 11-point lead. The Bucks made several runs in the third and fourth quarters but were never able to get closer than four as they fell to 0-4 against Phoenix this season.