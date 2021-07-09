Witnessing the Economic Recovery
For anyone with an economics background the last year has been an interesting opportunity to witness the theories and accepted tenets put to the test. We’ve seen an unprecedented shutdown of much of the private sector, a displacement of workers in nearly every sector, a breakdown of the supply chains providing the basic necessities of everyday life, and a massive taking from future taxpayers to help keep businesses and households afloat while government agencies debate a myriad of policy solutions of varying efficacy.www.saratogatodaynewspaper.com
