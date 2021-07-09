On the Road Again: "Mothering Boys"

Charming farmhouse, loads of natural light, and tons of space for everybody - inside and out! This 3000 sq. ft. cozy home was built in 1906 and has been improved upon over the years with a larger kitchen, upstairs owner's suite, and screened in porch. Downstairs offers a large foyer that leads to a large family room, laundry room - connected to the downstairs full bath, dining room, and the perfect space for an office (currently used as a bedroom). This space is connected to a full bath. The large eat-in kitchen is open to the dining room and leads out to the screened in porch. Walk up the grand staircase to an open catwalk connecting a hall bath, 2 bedrooms, and the owner's suite. Need room for family to visit? No problem, 2-bedroom guest cottage (or in-law apartment!) has its own private driveway, new flooring, and updated bathroom. Don't need the space? Continue to Airbnb it and have it pay for your mortgage! Enjoy the open yards and fields - watch the wildlife, deer and turkey like to visit early in the morning and right at dusk. Store all of your "toys" in the barn (with a new roof and pull down storage to the upstairs) and the small shed. 2 chicken coops convey!