Massage can do wonders for people suffering from a repetitive strain injury. Learn how massage can help with repetitive strain injury treatment here. Repetitive strain injuries (sometimes referred to as overuse injuries) often affect athletes, especially those who specialize in a sport early in life. They’re common among office workers, too. In fact, repetitive strain injuries (or RSIs) cost employers between $17 billion and $20 billion per year in workers compensation. No matter who you are or what you do, RSIs can have a serious impact on your performance and quality of life. The good news, though, is that there are lots of treatment options available, including massage. Read on to learn about the benefits of massage for repetitive strain injury treatment.