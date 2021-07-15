What’s the best way to spend or invest your Child Tax Credit money? Financial advisers weigh in

Some parents are still waiting for the first child tax credit check that was sent two weeks ago. The changes to the child tax credit are confusing and frustrating for parents that are still waiting for the extra money. Child tax credit advance monthly payments can be up to $300 every month for each eligible child, depending on age and household income qualifications, up to $3,600 total. We can help. Depending on your eligibility, there may be a few reasons for the holdup -- maybe you moved or your banking information isn't up to date. There are a few ways to look for your check, such as a payment trace or checking your payment history using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.