Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has revealed that he won’t be playing the role of convicted felon Joe Exotic as Amazon has reportedly shelved the “Tiger King” drama series. Amazon felt the series had become “past tense”, since “it took such a long time for them to come together,” the 57-year-old actor, an Oscar winner whose performances have been translated to thousands of memes, told Variety.“I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it to come...