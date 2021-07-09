Alumni update: Summer a time for honors, pitching for Devereaux Harrison
The Long Beach State University baseball team last played on May 30, but the awards keep coming in – and the pitching continues – for Devereaux Harrison. The Vacaville High graduate was made a Second Team Freshman All-American pick by Baseball America earlier this week, after having been named to the ABCA Freshman First Team and the NCBWA West Region Second Team and the Big West Conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year.www.dailyrepublic.com
