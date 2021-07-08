Cancel
Independence, OH

Board discusses ‘pay to play’ status for athletes

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany school sports are starting up again in the fall, with students having to “pay to play” if they are to join the team. During a special meeting of the Independence Local Schools Board, board member Carrie Sears asked if the school would ever be getting rid of this policy. Superintendent Ben Hegedish said that Independence schools have cheaper fees than other surrounding school districts. He added that in cases where a student cannot afford the fees associated with being on the team or travelling to a game, the school offers support to those families. In some instances, he added, students work at the school over the summer to pay off the fees.

