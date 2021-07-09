From the City of Marco Island

On June 29, 2021, Governor DeSantis signed SB60 into law which states that a person who reports a potential violation of a code or an ordinance must provide his or her name and address to the respective local government before an investigation may occur. The new law states that code inspectors are prohibited from initiating investigations on code violation complaints that are submitted anonymously. This does not apply if the code inspector has reason to believe that the violation presents an imminent threat to public health, safety, or welfare or imminent destruction of habitat or sensitive resources. This new law goes into effect beginning Thursday July 1, 2021.