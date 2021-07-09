Cancel
Watch Billie Eilish’s Self-Directed ‘NDA’ Video

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
 10 days ago
Billie Eilish braves racing cars whizzing dangerously nearby her in the new video for “NDA.” The song appears on her upcoming sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever, which arrives on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope. In the visual, which Eilish self-directed, the singer walks alone at night on a foreboding street,...

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
Billie Eilish
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Billie Eilish 'Appalled and Embarrassed' by Resurfaced Video Containing Anti-Asian Remark: 'I Want to Barf'

Billie Eilish has responded to a resurfaced video that appears to show her mouthing an anti-Asian remark, apologizing for behavior that she says made her “want to barf.”. An edited compilation of several videos that was posted on TikTok last week appears to show the singer mouthing an Asian racial slur used in Tyler the Creator’s 2011 song “Fish” and imitating various accents. As the video spread on social media, Eilish’s fans have been commenting on her accounts, asking her to make a statement.
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Billie Eilish 'ashamed' of past actions

Billie Eilish is “ashamed” of her past actions. The 19-year-old singer was recently embroiled in controversy after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator's 2011 hit 'Fish' and mouthing a racist slur, as well as using a “gibberish” accent and she admitted she’s “incredibly embarrassed” about her previous behaviour, though she insisted she’s no different to anyone else when it comes to regretting the past.
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Has A Message For The Fans Saying It's Her Flop Era

As Billie Eilish gets ready to release her next album Happier Than Ever, the 19-year-old No Time To Die singer has been dealing with some public pushback. In anticipation for the release, Eilish has dyed her hair platinum blonde, posed for a corset magazine shoot to promote body positivity and had to apologize for mouthing a racial slur in a video from her preteen years. What now? Well, apparently some of her fans are calling her recent music her “flop era.”
Elton John admits Lorde and Billie Eilish 'blew his mind'

Sir Elton John has admitted the likes of Lorde and Billie Eilish "blew [his] mind" when he first heard them. The 'Your Song' legend recently hit 300 episode of his show 'Rocket Hour' and he explained how it was a chance for him to discover new music.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Billie Eilish 'Ashamed' of Old Remarks Surfacing, Says She's Not Alone

Regrets ... Billie Eilish admits to having more than a few, but she says the Internet won't let her, or the world, forget any of them ... and that makes her cringe constantly. Billie was referring, at least in part, to the recently resurfaced video of her using an epithet and speaking in a stereotypical Asian accent ... when she told Vogue Australia, "I said so many things then that I totally don't agree with now, or think the opposite thing."
Celebritiesmix929.com

Billie Eilish opens up about the downside of fame in creepy new single “NDA”

Billie Eilish dropped her dark and moody new single “NDA” Friday, the fifth song off of her highly anticipated album Happier Than Ever. Eilish, 19, doesn’t mince words about her thoughts regarding her diminishing privacy and, in the accompanying music video, uses chaotic imagery of cars racing up and down a roadway to symbolize her distress.
MusicBillboard

Inhaler Rip Through Cover of Billie Eilish's 'Your Power'

Irish rockers Inhaler celebrated the release of their debut album It Won't Always Be Like This on Wednesday night (July 14) by busting out a surprise cover of Billie Eilish's "Your Power" during their BBC Radio 1 live session with Annie Mac. Singer Eli Hewson joked with Mac that it...
Celebritiesthewoodyshow.com

Billie Eilish Swerves Moving Traffic (And Infamy) In 'NDA'

Weeks ahead of the release of her new album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has unleashed her latest offering from the sophomore effort and it's called "NDA." The three-minute track, which dropped on Friday (July 9), hears Eilish harks back to her darker side with the singer sharing her struggle with fame and, most notably, making a "pretty boy" sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement, so he wouldn't share her secrets. The FINNEAS-produced "NDA" dropped in conjunction with a self-directed clip, which sees the pop star stand in the middle of a dark road as 25 professional stunt drivers swerve around her at full speed without the use of stunt doubles or visual effects. "Things couldn't happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah," Eilish said of the one-take visual, which initially had a different concept. "And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it."
Rolling Stone

Watch BTS Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘Fallon’

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.” In the clip, the group perform the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography. The track appears on the “Butter” CD single, which dropped earlier this month and also houses instrumental versions of each of the songs. “Permission to Dance” was cowritten by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac,...
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish & Finneas Stun With Beautiful 'Your Power' Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish joined forces with her brother Finneas for a breathtaking live performance of her recent song "Your Power." On Sunday (July 18), the 19-year-old superstar singer shared the official live performance video of the powerful folk-tinged single, which appears on her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. In the...
Us Weekly

Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Ashamed’ of Past Behavior Following Racism Accusations

One month after coming under fire over resurfaced videos, Billie Eilish addressed her previous behavior. “The internet brings up things from everybody’s past and I’m like: ‘Don’t you guys understand that everybody is incredibly embarrassed and ashamed about their past?’” the Grammy winner, 19, said in her Vogue Australia cover story, published on Friday, July 16. “Like, ‘Do you not think about the fact that maybe you’re embarrassed of your past, so maybe everybody else is embarrassed, too?’”
MusicNME

Billie Eilish announces new song ‘NDA’, arriving next week

Billie Eilish has announced details of another new song called ‘NDA’, which is set to be released next week. The track will feature on the star’s second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will arrive on July 30. After teasing a new announcement on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 1), Eilish...
97ZOK

Billie Eilish Knows You Think She’s in Her ‘Flop Era’

Billie Eilish took to social media on Sunday night (July 11) to clap back at haters who dissed her latest music. Set to her new single "NDA," the pop singer posted a TikTok video of herself rolling her eyes and grinning to onscreen text that reads, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish Gets Real About Fame With "NDA"

Billie Eilish's latest drop "NDA" is the fifth single from her upcoming second studio album Happier Than Ever. Eilish's found fame thanks to her trademark soft, yet high quality vocals paired with her own unique brand of alternative production. No matter how talented a performer is, a life of fame is not an easy one. Judging by the lyrics, Eilish has some stuff on her mind regarding the subject.

