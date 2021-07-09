Cancel
Bon Homme County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 22:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bon Homme; Hutchinson; Turner; Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BON HOMME...NORTHWESTERN YANKTON...WEST CENTRAL TURNER AND SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 1123 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Menno, or 22 miles northeast of Tyndall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bon Homme, northwestern Yankton, west central Turner and southeastern Hutchinson Counties, including the following locations... Lesterville and Olivet. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

