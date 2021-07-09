Tornado Warning issued for Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 00:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wicomico THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WICOMICO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM EDT The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved into Delaware. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for southeastern Maryland.alerts.weather.gov
