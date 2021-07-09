Car Fire Starts Brush Fire Near Skyline Boulevard

(Two Brush Fires Monday)...There was one right after the other. Official details have not been made available for either of the fires. According to information provided by County Fire Officials, the first fire, a 3 alarm Fire was reported near Calipatria, on Rutherford Road at Weist Lake. That fire was reported at 5:00 Monday evening. Once the fire went into the Alamo River bed and no structures were in danger, was was allowed to burn itself out. Estimates were that the fire burned 150 acres. Fire Departments assisting in that fire were immediately sent to a new fire along Highway 98 and La Brucherie Road, near Calexico. That fire was reported at around 9:00 pm, and forced the closure of several roads. Crews had to combat high temperatures and winds that were blowing the fire eastward. Two strike teams from San Diego were called in to assist in the 4 alarm fire. Crews fought the fire throughout the night. Early Tuesday morning County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr declared the fire was 95% contained.. Some roads remained closed. Clark Road Bridge was one of them. The County Public Works Department said they need to inspect the bridge for possible structural damage. No buildings were lost and no injuries reported.