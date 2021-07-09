Cancel
Car Fire Starts Brush Fire Near Skyline Boulevard

Cover picture for the articleFire officials say crews are mopping up after a car fire that started a small brush fire on the corner of Skyline and McCarran Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. They say there's no threat to the public. Residents are reminding to stay vigilant during this Red Flag Warning period.

