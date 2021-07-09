Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Gibson; Henderson; Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Henderson County in western Tennessee Southeastern Gibson County in western Tennessee Southwestern Carroll County in western Tennessee Northeastern Madison County in western Tennessee * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fairview, or 8 miles north of Jackson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Lexington, Fairview, Three Way, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Carroll, Medina, Hickory Flat, Cedar Grove, Union Cross, Juno, Gilmore, Sitka, Claybrook, Youngs Crossing, West, Mount Gilead, Huron and Russell Crossroads. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH