There are many important dates in the history of Milton Hershey School, but one of these noteworthy occasions happened decades before the first students ever arrived. It was July 6, 1871, when a little girl was born in Jamestown, New York. Her name was Catherine “Kitty” Sweeney. The second of four children and the daughter of Irish immigrants, Catherine came from humble beginnings. Her legacy, though, should be a source of pride and inspiration for all.