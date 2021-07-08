Scott Disick Takes Maluma's Lady in Singer's New 'Sobrio' Music Video
Maluma and Scott Disick's heated Twitter exchange all led down to this. The Colombian singer dropped a new song titled "Sobrio," which translates to sober, and its accompanying music video which features The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The artsy visual directed by Jessy Terrero begins with Maluma drowning his sorrows before he goes on stage and sees his lady, played by Israeli fashion supermodel Eden Fines, on a date with Disick.www.ktvb.com
