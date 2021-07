This is the first in our 2021 trade deadline series, and we’re starting it off with the biggest potential prize in Nationals’ righty Max Scherzer. Let me preface this by saying it’s highly unlikely the Nats deal Scherzer — especially since they’re reportedly interested in Kris Bryant. But being six games under .500, six games back of the Mets in the NL East and a -31 run differential (thanks to a 24-8 drubbing by the Padres Friday night), the Nats should probably be in sell mode, as they’re farm system is among the worst in the sport — Cade Cavalli and Jackson Rutledge notwithstanding.