Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Co-Stars Remember Her a Year After Her Death

Naomi Campbell took her newborn daughter for a stroll in New York City, marking the first time the supermodel has been seen publicly with her baby girl. Naomi Campbell made her first public appearance with her newborn daughter in New York City on Sunday, July 18. In photos, which can be seen HERE, the 51-year-old supermodel pushed her baby girl — whose name has yet to be revealed — in a stroller while venturing through the Big Apple for a casual excursion. Naomi, as she always does, looked extra stylish for the outing: she wore an oversized white shirt, black and green striped pants and a New York Yankees hat. Talk about one fabulous mother!