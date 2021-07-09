WYSO Listener Appreciation Party To Be Held This Saturday At Levitt Pavilion

WYSO's Listener Appreciation Party is being held this Saturday July 10 at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton. WYSO will host performances by local acts Nasty Bingo and Amber Hargett & The Who's Who as part of the Levitt's 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season, as well as give a chance for listeners across our community to come together, and meet and greet your favorite WYSO voices. Madeline Hart, Director of Outreach and Community Engagement at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton, stopped by WYSO's studios to talk with Excursions host Evan Miller about this weekend's event, the Levitt's mission, and future events in 2021 season.