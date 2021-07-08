Cancel
Cam Davis putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic

PGA Tour
 15 days ago

In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Cameron Davis lands his 194-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-5 2nd hole. He would make the putt for eagle. Cam Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.

