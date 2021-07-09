Kuo: 2022 11-Inch iPad Pro to Feature Mini-LED Display, Not Just 12.9-Inch Model

The 24-inch iMac was released not too long ago, but we’re still waiting for its bigger, faster sibling to replace the current Intel-based 27-inch iMac. Bloomberg reported in May that Apple had put the larger iMac aside to focus on the 24-inch iMac’s launch, but since that Mac is now available, the rumor mill for the larger iMac should start churning. This article keeps track of the most credible reports of the upcoming iMac, so stay tuned for all the latest news and rumors.