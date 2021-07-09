Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Kuo: 2022 11-Inch iPad Pro to Feature Mini-LED Display, Not Just 12.9-Inch Model

By Sami Fathi
MacRumors Forums
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an investor note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo said that alongside a new MacBook Air equipped with a mini-LED display next year, Apple is also planning to bring the display technology to both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. Apple first debuted a mini-LED display this past April in the high-end 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, but the updated 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ did not receive the new display technology.

www.macrumors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Ipad Air#Led Display#Mini#Ipad Pros#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Radical New iPhone Suddenly Takes Shape

Apple’s iPhone 13 range may have taken a turn for the worse this week, but the good news is the company is working on a far more radical new iPhone for those who remain patient. Following his report that Apple will not be making several expected iPhone 13 upgrades this...
Computerswccftech.com

Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Apple is expected to announce its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sometime soon. We are hearing details on what could be part of the forthcoming machines. According to the latest, the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam. Currently, we only get a 720p "FaceTime HD" camera which has been like this for a while in the MacBook Air and Pro models.
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple to Introduce mini-LED With the 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022

Apple only introduced mini-LED to the larger 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro this year. Those that wanted to experience the same display upgrade for media consumption or content creation on the smaller and more portable 11-inch iPad Pro would be out of luck. Fortunately, they will only have to remain patient for a single year because Apple will reportedly bring the same mini-LED to the smaller tablet in 2022.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long Rumored Reverse Charging Feature

When attached to an iPhone that's charging via Lightning, the ‌iPhone‌ can deliver power to the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is the first instance of an ‌iPhone‌ being able to route power to an accessory device. We've long heard rumors of reverse wireless charging capabilities for the ‌iPhone‌, a feature...
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple Adds Another mini-LED Supplier as Its Expects High Demand for M1X MacBook Pro Models

With mass production of the M1X MacBook Pro line expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021, Apple will obviously not want any unnecessary delay resulting from the lack of crucial components, since a new report claims the company is expecting high demand for the upcoming models. To keep up with this demand, Apple has reportedly added another mini-LED supplier to the mix.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple Supplier Rockley Photonics Unveils Health Tracking Tech Likely to Come to Apple Watch

The company today revealed a full-stack, "clinic-on-the-wrist" digital health sensor system, enabling wearable devices to monitor multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose trends, and more. The technology uses a miniaturized chip solution with optical sensors that provide continuous, non-invasive monitoring of various...
Technologyimore.com

Another report says Apple is bringing OLED to the 10.9-inch iPad

Another report says Apple is bringing OLED to the 10.9-inch iPad in 2022. It also believes that OLED will come to the iPad Pro in 2023. Another report is jumping on the rumor that Apple will bring OLED to the 10.9-inch iPad. A new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants...
ComputersMacworld

The next iMac: ‘Pro’ model could be 32 inches and feature a next-gen chip

The 24-inch iMac was released not too long ago, but we’re still waiting for its bigger, faster sibling to replace the current Intel-based 27-inch iMac. Bloomberg reported in May that Apple had put the larger iMac aside to focus on the 24-inch iMac’s launch, but since that Mac is now available, the rumor mill for the larger iMac should start churning. This article keeps track of the most credible reports of the upcoming iMac, so stay tuned for all the latest news and rumors.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Huge Apple sale: deals on iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch, MacBooks and more

We're rounding up this weekend's best Apple deals from Amazon, which include fantastic sale prices on iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch, MacBooks, and more. Some highlighted offers include the best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249), a massive $80 discount on the Apple Watch 6, and the powerful MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $899 (was $999).
Video GamesTwinfinite

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Announced; Features 7-Inch Screen, LAN Port, and More

Nintendo has just announced the next console in the Switch family, and it comes with a 7-inch OLED screen and more upgraded features. This new Switch model is a similar size and shape to the standard model, but the screen features a wider 7-inch OLED screen with more vivid colors and contrast. It will also come with a wide adjustable stand for playing in tabletop mode with several different settings.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Will the new 32 inch iMac Pro look like this

Apple recently launched their 24 inch iMac and we are also expecting to see another new model a 32 inch iMac and iMac Pro. Now we have a concept design of what the device may look like, the photo above was posted on Twitter by Apple Tomorrow along with some possible specifications.
ComputersLiliputing

Chuwi LarkBox 2.4 inch mini PC giveaway

The Chuwi LarkBox is a desktop computer tiny enough to hold in the palm of your hand, which also makes it more than compact enough to mount to the back of a monitor or hide under your desk. With a 10-watt Intel Celeron Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core processor, the LarkBox isn’t exactly a speed demon, but it’s fast enough to serve as a simple media player or general purpose computer.
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 15 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of the upcoming tvOS 15 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming three weeks released the second beta. Developers can download the new tvOS 15 beta by downloading a profile onto the ‌Apple TV‌ using Xcode. Apple shared little about...
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming tvOS 14.7 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming one week after Apple seeded the fifth tvOS 14.7 beta. Designed for the latest Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.7 developer beta can be downloaded onto the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy