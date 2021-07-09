Kuo: 2022 11-Inch iPad Pro to Feature Mini-LED Display, Not Just 12.9-Inch Model
In an investor note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo said that alongside a new MacBook Air equipped with a mini-LED display next year, Apple is also planning to bring the display technology to both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Apple first debuted a mini-LED display this past April in the high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but the updated 11-inch iPad Pro did not receive the new display technology.www.macrumors.com
