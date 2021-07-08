Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

USD Coin’s Circle Going Public via SPAC

WebProNews
 12 days ago

SPACs (special purpose acquisition company) are companies startups merge with to go public. Merging with a SPAC is a popular alternative to an IPO, as there is less regulatory scrutiny and more control over valuation. Circle is planning on going public by merging with a SPAC, according to a blog...

www.webpronews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Usd Coin#Usd Coin#Circle Going Public#Spacs#Ipo#Co Founder#Concord Acquisition Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Businesskitco.com

Brookfield-backed Clarios eyes nearly $11 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Battery maker Clarios International Inc, backed by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc, said on Tuesday it was seeking a valuation of up to $10.7 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. The company will sell nearly 88.1 million shares between $17 and $21 each, which...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VTEX Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX, a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform provider for enterprise brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and expanding globally, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 19,000,000 Class A common shares at a public offering price of US$19.00 per share. The offering consisted of 13,876,702 Class A common shares offered by VTEX and 5,123,298 Class A common shares offered by VTEX's selling shareholders. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 2,850,000 Class A common shares from VTEX at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
StocksMoney Morning

Is Riskified Stock a Buy on Robinhood IPO Access?

As one of the latest stocks available through Robinhood IPO Access, Riskified gives retail investors something to clamor over. Riskified stock will hit the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RKSD very soon. The company wants to sell 17.3 million shares at a range of $18 to $20. At...
StocksStreetInsider.com

CS Disco, Inc (LAW) Prices 7M Share IPO at $32/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock from DISCO and up to an additional 200,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder named in the prospectus at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.
Medical & Biotechkitco.com

Weight management firm Gelesis to list on NYSE via SPAC deal

(Reuters) - PureTech Health-founded Gelesis will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with an acquisition vehicle, valuing the weight management firm at about $1.3 billion, it said on Monday. Gelesis, founded by London-listed biotech firm PureTech, will merge with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (SPAC), sponsored...
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Insurance Company Kin to Go Public Via SPAC Merger

Direct-to-consumer home insurance technology company Kin Insurance is going public through a reverse merger with Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. The agreement values Kin Insurance at roughly $1.03 billion. Kin's technology-first approach enables customers to insure homes online within minutes. Direct-to-consumer home insurance technology company Kin Insurance is going public through a...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing Of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Overland Park, Kansas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "TRTL.U" beginning July 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "TRTL" and "TRTL WS," respectively.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Robinhood sets sights on a $35B valuation in its IPO

Robinhood is seeking a valuation of $35 billion in its initial public offering, just short of the highest analyst projections, as the free trading app advances toward a debut likely to attract buyers from its own novice investor base. The company at the center of this year’s meme stock frenzy...
Businesskitco.com

Robinhood seeks up to $35 bln valuation in mega U.S. IPO

July 19 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc is targeting a valuation of up to $35 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, the company revealed in a filing on Monday, setting the stage for one of the highly anticipated stock market listings of the year. The listing...
BusinessFootwear News

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Expected to Go Public Through SPAC Deal

The Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation sponsored by investment subsidiaries of Investindustrial VII L.P., said on Monday that they entered into a definitive business agreement that is expected to make Zegna a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange later this year.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dole plc (DOLE) Launches 26M Share IPO at $20-$23/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dole plc, a newly created company formed for the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 26,000,000 ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering consists of 23,539,067 ordinary shares offered by Dole plc and 2,460,933 ordinary shares to be sold by affiliates of Castle & Cooke, Inc. (the "C&C shareholders"). Dole plc will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the C&C shareholders. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,900,000 ordinary shares from Dole plc and the C&C shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE".
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

HeartFlow Is Going Public via a SPAC Merger, Key Details Revealed

HeartFlow Holding, Inc., or HeartFlow, has announced terms for its upcoming merger with a SPAC. The 11-year-old firm makes a non-invasive cardiac test for coronary artery disease patients who are stable but symptomatic. Article continues below advertisement. With statistics showing heart disease as the key cause of one-third of deaths...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Analyst Sees 90% Upside in Commercial EV Manufacturer Xos, Inc., Going Public Via SPAC (NGAC)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DA Davidson launched coverage on Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, through merger partner and SPAC NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC). Analyst Michael Shlisky gave NGAC a Buy rating and $19 price target. Xos and NextGen announced their business combination agreement in February. The agreement will result in Xos becoming a publicly-traded company. The Combined company will trade under the symbol 'XOS'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy