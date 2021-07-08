USD Coin’s Circle Going Public via SPAC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dole plc, a newly created company formed for the combination of Total Produce plc and Dole Food Company, Inc., announced today that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 26,000,000 ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering consists of 23,539,067 ordinary shares offered by Dole plc and 2,460,933 ordinary shares to be sold by affiliates of Castle & Cooke, Inc. (the "C&C shareholders"). Dole plc will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the C&C shareholders. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,900,000 ordinary shares from Dole plc and the C&C shareholders at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Dole plc intends to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DOLE".