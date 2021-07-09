Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Plush Toy Slide Sandals

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jeremy Scott x Adidas adilette 'JS Bear' is a bold new take on the namesake athletic wear brand's slide sandal that will provide wearers with an obscure option to incorporate into their wardrobe. The slide features the signature EVA foam footbed that the sandal is renowned for, which is envisioned in a bright yellow shade to make them instantly offer a visual pop of color. The slides are paired with the head of a teddy bear plush toy on the top of the terry cloth forefoot strap that maintains a shaggy finish to give the sandal an unexpectedly playful appearance.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandal#Color#Js Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Adidas
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I'm Calling It: This Is the It Sandal Brand of Summer

Years from now, when I look back on 2020, I'll forever be reminded of the fashion trends that unexpectedly took off, from face masks and tie-dye to matching sets and clogs—things I admittedly never thought would be remotely on my radar. The joke's on me, I guess, right? My ever-so-stylish co-worker Natalia Sztyk just went with the flow this past year when circumstances started dictating her fashion choices. "When our company started working from home, I knew I needed house shoes for my standing desk." Fourteen months and four pairs of Crocs later, they're officially Natalia's go-to footwear and she's definitely not afraid to tell you as much.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Comfortable Chunky Sandals

The Alexander McQueen Tread Sandal is a style statement for summer enthusiasts looking to balance form and function. The sandal capitalizes on the cultural wave of interest in fashion-forward platform shoes with its signature chunky design. Defining itself apart from fashion spinoffs, the Alexander McQueen Tread Sandal features quality construction and premium materials. The sandal has a leather and web strap fastening and a rubberized sole.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Seltzer-Scented Swimwear

With summer in full swing, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is helping fans embrace their bodies with the launch of body-inclusive swimwear that pairs perfectly with their seltzer. Dubbed Vizzy’s Seltzer Szn Swimwear, the limited-edition line of one-pieces and swim trunks have a unique characteristic – they actually smell like its seltzer flavors.
Apparelsmartertravel.com

7 Versatile Closed Toe Sandals for Men and Women

When you think of sandals, you probably think of traditional, open-toed ones. If open-toe isn’t your thing, but you don’t want to be stuck wearing sneakers or regular shoes all summer, a closed-toe sandal is a perfect alternative. Airier than flats or sneakers, your feet will stay cool during the summer months, and, will even last into the cooler early fall months, when you aren’t quite ready to make the switch to boots. Here are our picks for the best closed-toe sandals for men and women.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Handwoven Artisan Sandals

SOLS is a sustainable shoe brand that designs handwoven huaraches sandals in a variety of fashion-forward yet classic styles. Founded by two Mexican-American sisters, SOLS is rooted in culture to celebrate and empower Mexican tradition and artisans. Every sandal purchase provides fair-trade wages to support artisan families. A featured style...
ApparelVogue

11 Rubber Sandals To Embrace Croc Girl Summer

Crocs were one of the hero shoe styles to emerge from the pandemic year and now, rubbery footwear – as a whole – is on the rise. Lyst reported a 214 per cent spike quarter-on-quarter, with Gucci’s two-strap patent sandals among the most popular styles. Rubber sandals are both splash-proof...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Chic Skateboard Deck Bags

The Hermès Skateboard Bolide Bag has been unveiled by the brand as part of its men's summer 2022 collection that incorporates a laidback component into an otherwise luxury bag. The bag starts off with a rich leather upper that will provide ample storage space and is suited for carrying in the hand or over the shoulder. The base of the bag is constructed with a skateboard deck that, while casual in style, actually works to deliver impressive performance by offering protection for the bottom.
Apparelthezoereport.com

The Cutest Sandal Ensembles To Recreate This Summer

Odds are you have a whole row in your closet dedicated to just sandals. But, are you running out of styling ideas for them? Whether you love a sleek strappy heel or a chunky, sporty iteration, keep clicking to find 13 sandal outfits to recreate this summer. We only include...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Geometric Jewelry Collections

The Clash de Cartier collection highlights the luxury brand's daring geometric jewelry designs that play unconventionally. The collection is characterized by a studded motif shared by the run of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings. In addition, the Clash de Cartier line was recently expanded with the addition of new jewelry that features materials like black onyx beads and Tahitian pearls.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Sustainable Eyeshadow Pop-Ups

The Curator by Hourglass Cosmetics is a sustainable eyeshadow innovation set up as a pop-up at Selfridges and it gives beauty consumers the chance to create their own eyeshadow palettes. Open only for a limited time this summer, the beauty pop-up shares vegan-friendly and cruelty-free makeup in the form of customizable palettes. There are 40 shades and four finishes for people to choose from, and beauty lovers have the option of curating their very own one-, three- or five-pan palette.
Shoppingtheeverygirl.com

The 30 Best Shoes Currently on Sale at Nordstrom

If there’s one thing I love to shop for more than anything else, it’s shoes. Sneakers, boots, sandals—you name it, I want it. There’s just something about having an amazing shoe collection (I don’t know, maybe it’s the Carrie Bradshaw in me) that feels amazing. We all know that shoes can make or break your look, so why not have a large selection to choose from?
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Pierpaolo Piccioli Plays With Colors for Valentino FW21 Couture

Pierpaolo Piccioli invited guests to Venice, Italy for Valentino‘s latest couture presentation. Models donned a range of colorful looks on the runway, contrasting the audience dressed in all-white. Comprised of 84 outfits spanning women’s and menswear, the collection opened with a bold red feather hat paired with a balloon-shaped number...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Channel Alessandra Ambrosio’s Breezy White Shirt Style for Just $22

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For Us, the It Piece of 2021 isn’t some loud, avant-garde, brand new creation. We love a fashion risk here and there, but sometimes the classics truly win out. We’re talking about a simple white shirt. Maybe “simple” isn’t quite the word for it though. We have a specific idea of what we want!
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Gender-Fluid Fashion Collaborations

This fall, Tommy Hilfiger is teaming up with Indya Moore on a must-see gender-fluid collection dubbed the 'Tommy x Indya' partnership. The Tommy x Indya partnership is an extension of Tommy Hilfiger’s 'People’s Place' program, which aims to advance representation and inclusivity in fashion. The new collaboration with Indya Moore specifically aims to celebrate beauty and diversity through a series of gender-fluid garments. As Moore explains, "This capsule goes beyond great style… Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken."
Beauty & Fashiondisneyfoodblog.com

ALERT! 🚨 There are NEW Minnie CROC Sandals in Disney World!

We were hanging out at the Once Upon a Time Shop today in Disney’s Hollywood Studios when we spotted something new in a corner! Could it be…new Minnie Croc Sandals?. Outfitted in Minnie’s classic colors of red, white, and black, these sandals are black with a Minnie print on the straps and sides of the sandal.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Men's Color Cosmetics

Tribe Cosmetics makes color cosmetics for men that are completely natural, vegan, cruelty-free and especially easy to apply, since no special brushes or applicators are needed. Co-founder Pergrin Pervez wanted to prepare for a big meeting and visited a major makeup store and was only told that makeup was gender-neutral and that he could look around to find what he needed. As Pervez describes, "As I looked around more, I was really kind of confused. I looked up at the advertising and thought, ‘You have so many women here with different types of makeup, but which of these women looks like me and which ones can I aspire to? I want to go to a meeting tomorrow to close a deal, where’s that look?'"

Comments / 0

Community Policy