Plush Toy Slide Sandals

Years from now, when I look back on 2020, I'll forever be reminded of the fashion trends that unexpectedly took off, from face masks and tie-dye to matching sets and clogs—things I admittedly never thought would be remotely on my radar. The joke's on me, I guess, right? My ever-so-stylish co-worker Natalia Sztyk just went with the flow this past year when circumstances started dictating her fashion choices. "When our company started working from home, I knew I needed house shoes for my standing desk." Fourteen months and four pairs of Crocs later, they're officially Natalia's go-to footwear and she's definitely not afraid to tell you as much.